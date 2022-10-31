Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.

Up first, here comes Bianca Belair.

Match #1: Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Belair with some corner offense to start, but Cross fights back only to eat a shoulder block. Some trash talk from Belair and Cross hits the ropes then lands a cross body and unloads with strikes to the head. Cross with kicks in the corner then a headbutt to the body. Belair fights back with an elbow then looks to quicken the pace with a drop kick but she runs into a boot in the corner. Cross jumps from the second rope, and Belair catches her then hits the Scott Hall special, the fall away slam, and Cross winds up out of the ring. Belair follows Cross but gets her knee tied up in the ropes and Cross starts laying into her leg with strikes then ties her up in the ring skirt. More brawling from Cross as we head to break.

We come back to Belair sending Cross to the apron then getting snapped across it. Cross walks into a backbreaker, then a scoop slam, and another one. Belair remembers to sell the leg as she hits another scoop slam, then hits a suplex and kips up. Cross with knees to block the handspring standing moonsault then sends Belair into the corner and jumps up for a sleeper hold. They fight to the floor with Cross still holding the choke, where Belair slams her down on her back and they’re both down. Here comnes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to distract the ref while Cross adjusts her pants. Bayley comes through the crowd and posts Belair, then Cross wipes out Bayley and heads into the ring to start fighting with Iyo. Cross wipes out Iyo and Kai then heads back into the ring with Belair. Belair hits the Kiss of Death because who cares about psychology and limb work, then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Acceptable but forgettable, I’m not sure this helped Cross too much apart from giving us a bit more introduction to her crazy character.

Post match Bayley stomps on Belair and then Asuka and Alexa Bliss show up to fight with Kai and Iyo which leaves Belair to drop kick Bayley to the apron then Asuka sends her to the floor with a hip attack. Bliss follows up with a cannonball senton onto the pile of Damage Control and the faces stand tall.

We get a video recap of Brock Lesnar costing Bobby Lashley the US Title and the resulting brawling they’ve been doing. Lashley is in the back set for a remote face to face (now that’s a fun little oxymoron) with Lesnar but Lesnar isn’t here. Will Lesnar show up? We’ll find out after this break.

Match #2:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: