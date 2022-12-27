Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s the last RAW of the year, and rumor has it we aint getting no type of new shit, so if you thought I put zero effort into RAW Reports before…

Boy are you in for a shoot.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with The Street Profits in a blank box. Angelo Dawkins uses his mental prowess to take over the white space with some Street Profit highlights. Montez Ford is excited, now knowing he can think something and it’ll show up – so long as it’s PG.

They go over some great returns, including Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, and Stone Cold.

WE cover Brock lifting a ring with a forklift and Sami Zayn bringing up Ucey, then Logan Paul’s frog splash, and I am definitely getting the feeling that there is little point to cover this in great detail. So how shall we spend these three hours together?