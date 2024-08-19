Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Where the hell is Houston’s Restaurant? Thank goodness Michael Ornelas’s has nothing else to do and can inform us with his Fine Dining Podcast!

Y’all, it’s hot!

We start with Randy Orton here to introduce us, and says the next time he makes that intro, he’ll be champion. He says Gunther decided to go and make it personal, which gives him that much more reason to beat his ass in Berlin. Gunther brought up his father and grandfather last week, then turned his back, and he is Randy Orton, so he hit him with an RKO.

Cue Gunther!

He comes out with his title and am ic, ready for his attack in this war of words. He tells Orton he needs him to shut up. Gunther goes on about how Orton is a one-trick pony and although he’s been successful, he’s out of Gunther’ league.

Orton looks to attack, but Ludwig Kaiser attacks from behind. He and Gunther double team, making short work of Orton, allowing Gunther to stand tall.

We get a recap of Pete Dunne’s attack on Sheamus.

Live, and Jackie is with Sheamus who has his hand wrapped. Sheamus is ready for a fight. There will be retribution. He’s got some tricks to teach these young Thundercats. He then asks Ft. Lauderdale if they’re ready for a banger.



Sheamus vs Pete Dunne

Dunne works the left arm quickly and starts with the finger manipulation. Shemaus turns this into a pin as Dunne tries for a the triangle. Sheamus lifts Dunne up, though, and drops him with a back breaker onto the knee! Sheamus leaves the ring, gives Pat a high five, and Dunne hits a dropkick out of the ring. Another, then Dune stomps onto the fingers of Sheamus.

We come back to Dunne covering Sheamus for a 1..2.NO!!! Dunne tries to punch down Sheamus over and over, but Sheamus is lovin it. He punches back, Pete chops Sheamus across the chest and shoulder Sheamus wants more, calling Dunne a bitch, so Pete hits him with a running forearm. Dunne beats down on him a few times more then runs…right into an axe handle. A big clothesline sends Pete flying. Another one in the corner. Sheamus lifts Pete and hits a powerslam.

Dunne tries for the beatdown of the chest, but Sheamus turns it around after ten and gets his own. He goes for the Brogue Kick, but Dunne with a step up enziguri! Dunne heads to the top rope! Moonsault! KNEE FROM SHEAMUS!!!!!! Right in the Petes! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Sheamus climbs the corner with Dunne on his shoulders. Tries or White Noise, but Dunne slinks down and hits a powerbomb! Pin! 1..2…NO!!! Dunne shoves Sheamus’ hand into the turnbuckle pad then attacks with a bunch of rights.

Sheamus is trapped, ref holds Dunne back, but Dunne runs with a kick to the hand! Sheamus rips the buckle off the corner! BROGUE KICK!!! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Sheamus

It’s not every day you see something relatively innovative (or, at the least, new) all within the confines of an amazing match, but we got just that. It’s hard not to give Sheamus credit for calling his matches Bangers when he truly does just that…

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 11:33

We head backstage where The New Day and Odyssey Jones hype each other up. Jones leaves, and Kofi asks Woods if he’s alright, the energy seems off. Woods confesses that he just wishes Kofi would have talked to him about Jones. No one can replace Big E.

Kofi explains that this isn’t about bringing Jones into The New Day. Rmember when they first came up? It’s hard. But New Day? They are family. AS for Jones, he was in the same boat that they were back in the day. He was just hoping that they, as vets, would help Jones. Woods says Kofi is alright, he is the problem, Kofi is right.

IN comes Jones to give Woods a huge hug, and they all smile.

Bron Breakker is your new IC champ, and he’s got a video package to cover his career from beginning to current.

Looks like he caused quite a bit of property damage during his NXT run.

Recap of Ivy Nile attacking Maxxine last week, including a slam face first onto the announce table.

Ivy Nile is working out backstage, and here comes Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers all proud, saying this is the vision he had. Ivy says she gave Maxxine a chance. Ivy is the real deal, the Pitbull, and MAxxine was holding her back. Gable says after Nile defeats Maxxine, they will handle Wyatt Sicks. How are they made?

American Made.

Up next, Ivy Nile vs Maxxine

Nile gloats a bit before the bell, turning her back on Maxxine. Maxxine hits a dropkick then takes the fight to Ivy outside the ring. She sends Ivy into the barricade then scoops the leg for a Fisherman’s! Maxxine grabs Ivy by the head and tosses her over the announce table. Maxxine sends Ivy into the ring, then calls for the bell. Ivy kicks out fo the corner, though. She corners Maxxine. I still hear no bell.

The lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks is here! Fog fills the ring as the bell tolls, and the crowd cheers loudly. Ivy stands in the center, shaking her head, concerned. We zoom out to see Nikki Cross in the ring.

In come Gable and The Creeds to stand in front of Nile. But on the apron is the rest of them!

Nikki launches herself onto Ivy! In come The Wyatt Sicks to attack (less Uncle Howdy).

They clear the ring quickly, leaving Gable alone in the center of the ring. Gable stands, he tries to leave, but Nikki Cross is there to frighten him back into the arm of a waiting Uncle Howdy! SISTER ABIGAIL TO GABLE!!!!

Crowd calls for one more time as They all pose above Gable.

Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley cut a promo on the Great Value version of Judgment Day. Rhea warns Liv Morgan that she has only become the one thing she hates; a discount Rhea Ripley. At Bash in Berlin, the terror twins will put them through the mat.

CM Punk is here! He wishes a happy birthday to South Florida. He wants to congratulates the Panthers on winning the Stanley Cup.

I should note he’s got a leather strap around his neck. He lets them cheer for the Panthers a bit then says he has news for us. Before we get to that, he wants to tell us a story.

This weekend, he spent some time in NYC at Fanatics Fest. Someone in the green room asked him about this hot streak WWE is on right now. They asked why CM Punk thinks they’re on a hot streak – the answer is easy, it’s you. All of us. He met a lot of great fans. First person in line for pictures was this nice young lady in a wheelchair. She got up out of it, walked up to him, and told him that she just defeated cancer, and that somehow Punk was a source of strength. Makes him think of his friends he knows fighting cancer.

He also met someone from Taiwan, said she flew 15 hours for just maybe 15 seconds with CM Punk. Also a young guy who says he traveled 5,785 miles from Jordan just to see him. That means something to him. Means something to everyone in the back, but really means something to him because he missed us for ten years, so he gets excited to come to Florida for the first time in a while to share some news. Fans like us that drive him, that take the time.

He pulls out a bunch of bracelets fans made, and says he is Taylor Swift for men. Bracelets like these are just like the one Drew took off his body in his hometown. That’s the love, let’s talk about the hate.

Drew McIntyre. Drew hates him, wants nothing to do with him. Wants to wash his hands of him, yet he wears a bracelet with his beautiful wife’s name in it. Now here is the news, he made Drew a bracelet, and he talked to Pearce, and unless Drew is chicken, at Bash at Berlin, we’re getting a Strap Match.

Drew McIntyre walks out slowly and doesn’t seem too happy. Drew has been thinking all week about what he’s going to do to Punk. He’s had all these fantasies of the violence, then Punk challenges him to a strap match. He’s got a question – has Punk started drinking? Drew accepts. But that’s next week. He needs a receipt for last week. So how bout a little teaser. Lose the strap and let’s give em a show.

Punk questions losing the strap. The teaser was last week, let’s give the full picture this week. Or, Punk will give HIM the strap, just give Punk the bracelet.

Drew says no, Punk is a liar. Not a chance. Besides, AJ and Larry are safe on his wrist. Punk says unlike Drew in Berlin.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio get some promo time, with Liv doing a bulk of the talking while Dom stands all annoyingly behind her.

Dom says he wants a one-on-one with Priest tonight. He’s not the same guy. So leave Rhea in the back, he’ll leave Judgment Day behind, and go against him. If he’s man enough.



The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs The Final Testament

Woods and Cross to start but Kofi tags himself in and corners Cross then hits a few rights and a running splash. Another one. Kofi goes for a third and his a right hand as well. Whip to the ropes, Cross with a right hand.

We come back from a break, and Kofi reaches for a tag, but Cross pulls Kofi in and tosses him across the ring. He cheap shots Jones then walks over to his team and tags in Akam. He misses a shoulder in the corenr so Kofi reaches for a tag. He cant quite get to Woods. But he tags in Jones, who clocks Akam, the entering Rzar, and a back elbow to Cross in the corner. Kick from Akam, right hands from AOP then a whip but Jones hits a clothesline to both!

Razar grabs Kofi, Woods flies with an elbow drop to Akam! Slam to Woods! Jones mises a clothesline but catches Akam with A JOURNEY’S END AND A COVER! 1..2…..3!!!!



Winners: The New Day and Odyssey Jones



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:00

Kofi and Jones celebrate. Woods stands by, seemingly unhappy.