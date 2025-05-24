Join 411’s Live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC! We’ve got five big matches scheduled for tonight featuring some of the biggest stars of WWE. Last time WWE was on NBC, Jey Uso was challenging for the World Championship. Now he is World Champion, and he’ll be defending the title against Logan Paul. John Cena returns to Saturday Night to take on somebody that grew up idolizing him, R-Truth. We’ve got that along with all sorts of other wrestling action, so it should be a good time!

If you’d like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As 411 Main Eventer Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

The booming voice of Joe Tessitore welcomes us to Tampa and we get to look at water. We see Drew McIntyre WALKING through the arena. Damian Priest WALKS through a hallway, as do Chelsea Green & the Secret Hervice. Zelina Vega exits an elevator. R-Truth has a little difficulty rolling his luggage in. Logan Paul talks to some ham n’ eggers. Jey Uso WALKS around outside.

We see the opening video package with all the cool old clips followed by the new stuff.

Pyro & ballyhoo! Joe is joined by Jesse “The Body” Ventura wearing his jacket from the WCW days. Jesse talks about the upcoming steel cage match between Priest & McIntyre and wonders why anyone would agree to such a stipulation. Joe throws it to Michael Cole & Pat McAfee at ringside for our first match!

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman): The look of the entranceway that resembles syndicated WWF shows of my childhood is just more evidence that everything peaked in the early 90s. Things immediately break down. Seth gets sent outside, then Bron joins him after a double clothesline. Then the referee decides to ring the bell. Seth gains the advantage on Sami after a Bron cheapshot. Bron tags in and goes crazy, culminating in a diving Breakkerline on Sami that sends them over the table. We go to commercial!

Bron continues working Sami over when we return. He also makes Punk distract the referee for kicks and giggles. Vertical suplex gets a two count. Sami avoids the double team and sends Bron to the floor. Rolls and makes the tag to Punk, who hits a leg lariat and a swinging neckbreaker on Rollins before tearing off his shirt. GTS gets blocked, Punk hits a Code Red for two. Knee in the corner, Breakker runs up for the 2 for 1 bulldog clothesline. Top rope elbow on Rollins gets two. Bron saves Seth from the GTS, Seth with a Pedigree for two. Sami made the save, and he & Bron go at it. Bron ends up flying over the top again, Sami hits the bouncing moonsault to the floor! A slow mo of that as we go to commercial.

Punk & Rollins exchange punches when we return. Punk with some knees, goes for the GTS but Rollins slips out. Punk avoids the stomp and there’s a double clothesline to put both down. Sami & Bron tag in. Bron avoids Blue Thunder, but Sami hits the arm wringer into a tornado DDT! Seth keeps Sami from doing the kick, but Punk dives onto him on the floor. Exploder in the corner by Sami, he goes for the Helluva kick but Paul Heyman trips Sami up! Somebody’s at ringside…it’s BRONSON REED! He spears Punk through the barricade by gawd! Sami eats a spear in the ring by Bron, and that’s all she wrote.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker (6:54 shown via pinfall)

Bronson joins Seth & Bron in the ring and hugs Seth! Obviously Seth would rather have the guy that Tsunamied him 25 times on his side than as an opponent. Punk runs in and gets squashed by Reed. TSUNAMI to Punk! The fans want one more but they don’t get one.

Cathy Kelly is with Chelsea Green & the Secret Hervice. Chelsea was in mourning, but now it’s Saturday night. The votes are in, and she will begin her second term as United States Champion. Bad night to have not much of a voice to work with, but Chelsea got her point across.

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green (w/The Secret Hervice): Chelsea has gone back to her red, white & blue attire after some time wearing black. I’ve yet to find a color Chelsea looks bad in, so I’m good with whatever.