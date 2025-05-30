Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Things are still a little dicey on the blue brand but both WWE champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes should be on hand tonight, which should help the show but they’re here to work towards a tag team match for Money in the Bank which is less good. Why Cody is deciding to get at Cena via a tag team match is beyond me, Cena should happily take another date being marked off of his diminishing schedule towards retirement while Cody is letting him get away without actually defending the belt. But anyway Cody will team up with Jey Uso while Cena teams with Logan Paul for Money in the Bank. Frankly this bit of Cena’s move towards retirement is flagging and I have my doubts that this will put some life into it, but I hope I’m wrong about that and we get something compelling. We’ve got more MITB spots to fill with Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu on deck along with Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill. Also on the women’s side of things Bianca Belair will be present tonight, though no word on her recovery from her broken fingers. Also last week the Wyatt Sicks returned to interrupt a very nice match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom, the Sicks could be ready to have a real presence on Smackdown after months of absence. We should also figure out if Alexa Bliss is going to have anything to do with them, they’d teased some kind of interaction between them for a bit but it was dropped recently and Bliss seems like she’s going into some kind of program with Charlotte Flair. Damian Priest will be looking for a new feud after beating Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega needs a new challenger for the women’s US title as well. No sign of Randy Orton for a few weeks, we do need a direction for Aleister Black after he failed to qualify for MITB last week as well. Legado del Fantasma indicated they’ve got a trios match for Worlds Collide but the tension between Santos Escobar and Berto remains thick. With MITB just 8 days away WWE needs to solidify that card and get set for next week’s go home show. But that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We get a little recap of Saturday Night’s Main Event in case you missed it, mostly stuff focused on John Cena and Cody Rhodes as well as the set up for the tag team match.

We’re in Knoxville, Tennessee tonight and commentary welcome us to the show. The usual replay of wrestlers arriving at the venue plays, Cody is here with his dog, Bianca Belair is here as well. Belair walks through the back then heads to the ring to a good pop. Eventually she gets a mic and plays with the crowd for a bit including getting the crowd to sing along with her to the fight song for the University of Tennessee. She puts over the city and crowd, her family is sitting front row and she thanks everyone for all of the support despite the set backs she’s had recently. Knoxville is where she’s come to heal, and she’s not quite ready to be back in action but she’s working hard towards that goal. Around then she gets interrupted by Naomi, Naomi is happy Belair is back on Smackdown and heads to the ring. Belair says this isn’t the time for this, but Naomi still thinks about what happened to them. Naomi just wants to talk, Belair doesn’t know what there is to talk about or what Naomi wants from her. Well Naomi wants forgiveness, she’s here because she wants to fix things between them. She even went to Belair’s parents house to try and find her, but no one was there so she let herself in. Admitting to a felony on live TV is certainly a choice. Naomi looked through photo albums and saw Belair as happy and wants that back, like when they were tag team champions. Belair says Naomi betrayed her trust, and lied to her for months about what she did and then warns her that if she goes near Belair’s family again she’ll make what Naomi did to Jade look tame. That seems to bother Naomi a bit who then says it wouldn’t be good for Belair to be in a wheelchair like her mama. Belair stares her down but here’s Jade to go after Naomi. Those two brawl for a bit then Jade boots Naomi down. Jade and Belair stare down briefly but nothing comes of it then Nia Jax starts heading down to the ring. That will set up for our first match after this break.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax vs. Naomi

Joined in progress as the broadcast resumes. Naomi with some mounted strikes to Jade then some taunting. Basement dropkick from Noami then some corner work, including a split leg drop. Jax wanders into frame and hip attacks Jade in slow motion before Naomi spikes her with a Heatseeker on the apron. Naomi heads up but jumps and is caught by Jade who then hits a fall away slam. Jade fires up including hitting a Black Hole Slam and Jax breaks up the resulting pin. Headbutt to Naomi then Jax hits Jade with a Samoan Drop. Jax wanders around then hits a double leg drop before tossing Jade out of the ring. Now Jax heads up to the second rope for a guillotine leg drop onto Naomi for a 2 count. Naomi counters a Samoan Drop with a Crucifix Driver for a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

Naomi tries to choke Jax who just slings her over the top then sends her out of the ring. Jade enters the frame and rolls up Jax for 2. Jax and Jade start trading strikes before Jade knocks Jax out of the ring. Naomi holds Jade in place and Jax hits a hip attack on the apron that squashes Jade into the ring post. Jax and Naomi seem to have a minor alliance going now as they team up on Jade. Jade takes some corner work from both women then a sliding clothesline from Naomi. The double teaming continues as we come back to Jax hitting a side slam then Naomi following with a leg drop but Jax wont let Naomi get a pin. That puts an end to the team and Jax hits the weakest corner avalanche I’ve seen then follows with a senton. Jade starts laying into Jax with strikes, then corner to corner work on both Jax and Naomi. Superkick to Jax, then another one and a spinebuster as well. Naomi then attacks Jade with a Meteora for a 2 count. Naomi then hits a Split legged moonsault on Jax but Jade hits Naomi with Jaded but Jax cares not for selling and breaks up the pin. Jax pulls herself up top, Jade and Naomi attack each other so Jax can sort of hit a double crossbody but Jax then can’t find a pin. Now Jax picks up Naomi and wants an avalanche Samoan Drop, it connects and Jax does a bad pin so Jade can fly in with a splash to break that up and nearly get her own pin. The crowd think this is awesome, they are very generous. Jax with headbutts, then Jade lands a pump kick. Bott from Naomi to Jade then she goes up top, Jade jumps up with her then Jax comes over to hit the Tower of Doom spot. Jax then stacks both women up for an Annihilator but Naomi moves then crucifixes Jax to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won in 12:20 shown

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: They crawled this back to average down the stretch but this had a very slow start that felt disjointed. Naomi winning makes sense, she’s still got beef with Jade that’s unresolved but Jade isn’t quite ready for MITB and Jax needs a long break from the title scene.

In the back Solo Sikoa arrives with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, they find R-Truth talking to little Johnny. Solo is not amused and Truth doesn’t know who Mateo is and asks if he’s Solo’s son. Truth says he’ll take Solo’s husky son to the ring then goes to get that match made. Fatu says Solo and Mateo can have fun, but Fatu has business to handle of his own. That sends us to break, and if Truth can’t get some heat for Mateo then I think he might be DOA.

We come back to see Nick Aldis walking in the back, Chelsea Green comes over with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Green is wearing a protective facial mask after having her nose broken. She wants Vega stripped of the title and the belt given back to her. Aldis wont do that, but he will make Vega vs. Alba if they leave him alone, that sends the women off.

Tiffany Stratton is talking with Byron in the back, Tiffany can’t wait to see who wins MITB so she can be prepared for them. She’s always been the one people were obsessed with and cashing in on her would be a mistake. Naomi wanders over to say she’s winning then will take the belt from Tiffany. And if case Tiffany forgot, she got in Naomi’s way a lot and she hasn’t forgotten that. Alexa Bliss is here as well as Naomi leaves, Bliss says Tiffany shouldn’t worry about Naomi but instead worry about Bliss winning MITB. OK then.

Commentary talks about Worlds Collide and the updated card, with a focus on Ethan Page defending his newly won North American title against Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid. If you’ve never seen Laredo Kid work before he’s pretty great. To that end tonight Fenix and Evans will team up against Los Garza.

R-Truth raps to the ring and we head to break.

Match #2: R-Truth vs. JC Mateo w/ Solo Sikoa

