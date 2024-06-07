Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry and had a fake retirement then attacked Cody Rhodes to get that feud back up and running. AJ’s been talking openly lately about wanting to be an old school evil heel and it looks like his cronies Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are on board with that. Bayley is set to defend her title against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle so that’ll keep up here while Nia Jax casts a large shadow over everything. Tonga Loa will be officially put into the Bloodline and we can be pretty sure Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will be around to make their lives more difficult. LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes are both making noise about challenging Logan Paul for the US title, Shinsuke Nakamura still has yet to appear on Smackdown TV as well. As for matches, Johnny Gargano will take on Grayson Waller and there have been a lot of teases about tension between tag team champions Waller and Austin Theory so we’ll keep an eye on that. Jade Cargill will be squashing Indi Hartwell, Apollo Crews takes on Angel Garza since Angel got involved his match with Andrade last week, and Nia Jax will make things worse when she takes on Michin. That’s it for the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

First is a recap of AJ’s fake retirement and attack on Cody Rhodes from last week.

We see Cody in the back pacing and clearly agitated, he’s not in a suit so you know he means business.

To the ring and here comes Solo Sikoa. Solo’s got the Tongan’s and Paul Heyman in tow. They head to the ring and Heyman gets a couple of mics, one he hands to Solo and he keeps the other. Heyman introduces himself then as the wise man to the Bloodline and he has to set the record straight. Until Roman Reigns comes back Solo is at the head of the table. “We want Roman” chant, and when that man does come back and Head of the Table hits the pop is going to be legendary. Tonight Solo is upping the ante and declares this a double proclamation, Heyman puts over Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa but Tonga will also be known as Tama Tonga the Right Hand Man. OK then. Heyman focuses on Tonga Loa now, we get another “We want Roman” chant and I can’t help but agree as Solo lacks presence right now, but Heyman gets back on track to introduce the infamous Tonga Loa. I saw enough of him in New Japan to agree on infamy, especially his punches. Solo wants to continue this as Heyman tries to end the segment, Solo asks if Heyman is forgetting anything. Heyman doesn’t think he is, but Solo asks him to thank Tonga and Loa for saving him from Kevin Owens last week, and Heyman does so. Tonga says they could have let Owens kill Heyman, but they saved him on tribal chief orders. Heyman then says he arrived early today and did wise man things, and he’s heard that Kevin Owens is looking for a fight with anyone in the Bloodline. That does bring out Kevin Owens, he’s out taping his hands and then runs to the ring. Owens tries to fight all three men, he does OK for a bit but the numbers catch up to him eventually. The Street Profits show up though to even the odds and now we’ve got a brawl, Owens ultimately gets a chair and cleans some house leading to the good guys standing tall.

In the back Cody is taping up his right fist and still stalking in the garage, he’s waiting for AJ to show up.

Elsewhere in the back Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair walk, they’ll be in action after this break.

Post break Solo finds Heyman in the back and asks where he’s going, then tells Heyman to get a match made for them tonight. Solo threatens Heyman and Heyman heads off as we get our other bit of signal interruption for Wyatt 6 stuff or whatever they wind up calling that group.

To the ring here comes Jade and Belair. Candice and Hartwell do get an entrance as well.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Belair and Indi start us off but we’ve got Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn moving through the crowd to hang out at commentary while Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark head down the ramp. Everyone’s just watching as Belair works over Candice now. Handspring moonsault from Belair gets a 2 count. Candice avoids a scoop slam and tags in Hartwell who lands a clothesline. Hartwell slams Candice on Belair but no cover and we head to break.

