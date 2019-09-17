Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results







Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.17.19

Randy Orton & The Revival vs. The New Day : Big E starts by suplexing Dash and working him over on the apron and then hitting an apron splash for 2. Woods tags in and double teams follow for 2. Dash attacks the knee and Dawson tags in, working over Woods in the corner. Woods fires back and follows with strikes, covering for 2. Kofi tags in and double teams follow until Dawson cuts him off and tags in Orton. Orton takes control until Kofi hits a dropkick sand Woods joins in for double teams as Big E is in and they clear the ring as Orton avoids trouble in paradise. Post break and the heels have taken the heat, isolating Woods. Dash grounds him, working the knee. Dawson in and continues the attack. Orton tags in, stomping away on the knee until Woods fires back until Orton pokes the eyes. He follows with chops, and then stomps away at the knee. Dawson tags in and grounds things, keeping the focus on the knee. Woods fights, sending Dawson to the floor but Dash cuts off the tag. But Woods cradles him for 2. Orton back in and Woods is dumped as Orton suplexes him knee first to the announce table. Orton slams him again onto the table, and back in, covers for 2. Dash joins in for double teams, and keeps attacking the knee as he grounds things. Woods fights for his life, hits a missile dropkick and tags in Kofi. He runs wild on Orton, dropkicks dash and hits SOS on Orton for 2. Kofi dumps Dawson, Dash takes out Big E and then Woods. Orton then hits the draping DDT on Kofi and sets for an RKO, but tags in Dash and Dawson joins in for the triple team RKLO but Big E makes the save, posting Orton. It breaks down and Kofi finishes Dawson with trouble in paradise. The New Day defeated Randy Orton & The Revival @ 17:40 via pin

– Brock Lesnar arrives and Kofi sends the New Day to the back. Brock heads to the ring and Heyman introduces himself. He says that it’s a bad day for the New Day, and that Brock is challenging Kofi to a title match on the Smackdown debut on Fox. Kofi says he promised to be a fighting champion and accepts. So that’s when the plug will be pulled. F5 by Brock and the Beast stands tall.