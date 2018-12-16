Join 411’s LIVE WWE TLC Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE TLC Results

We are LIVE in beautiful San Jose, California.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts. They start by breaking down Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose before moving on to discussions of Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin.



Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (Champion) vs. Cedric Alexander





Alexander catches Murphy with a side headlock takedown, but Murphy quickly transitions to a head scissors. Both men get back to their feet, and Alexander levels Murphy with a drop kick. Alexander connects with a chop to the chest, but Murphy dumps him onto the apron. Alexander heads back into the ring, but Murphy lands a leaping knee shot that sends Alexander tumbling to the outside. Murphy rolls Alexander back into the ring and connects with double knees from the top turnbuckle. Murphy traps the arms and goes to work with elbow shots to the face. Murphy locks in rear chin lock, but Alexander fights back to his feet. Alexander charges at Murphy in the corner, but Murphy gets a boot up. Murphy dives at Alexander from the second turnbuckle, but Alexander lands a kick to the gut in mid-air. Alexander hits a Flatliner and a wrecking ball drop kick between the ropes. Alexander presses his advantage with a springboard clothesline for a two count. Murphy goes for Murphy’s Law, but Alexander blocks, but Murphy rolls him up for a two count of his own. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver for another two count. Alexander lands an uppercut and a back elbow shot before heading up top, but Murphy hits a super kick to Alexander up top and follows up with a sit-out powerbomb. Murphy takes Alexander out to the apron, but Alexander drops Murphy and rolls him back into the ring. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check and makes the cover, but Murphy gets his foot on the ropes to break the count. Murphy drops Alexander face-first onto the second turnbuckle and then connects with a running knee shot. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Buddy Murphy defeats Cedric Alexander with Murphy’s Law.

Match Length: 10:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

The Kickoff Show panel returns to break down Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Lars Sullivan and his impending arrival on the main roster.



Ladder Match

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley w/ Lio Rush





Elias whips Lashley to the ropes, but Lashley levels Elias with a shoulder block on the rebound. Lashley rolls out of the ring and grabs a ladder, but Elias connects with a drop kick between the ropes that sends the ladder into Lashley’s chest. Elias slides two ladders into the ring and sets up one of them under the dangling guitar. Elias starts to climb, Rush tries to tip the ladder. Elias climbs down and chases Rush out of the ring before leveling Lashley with a running knee shot. Elias props up a ladder in the corner and tries to whip Lashley into it, but Lashley puts on the brakes and instead whips Elias into the ladder. Lashley hits a delayed vertical suplex and then drops a ladder onto Elias. Elias fights back to his feet and levels Lashley with a clothesline. Elias hits a mule kick in the corner, but Lashley belly-to-belly suplexes Elias onto a ladder in the corner. Lashley uses a ladder to trap Elias in the corner and then kicks the ladder into Elias’ face. Lashley sets up a ladder under the guitar and climbs, but Elias pulls him of the ladder and powerbombs him onto the ladder in the corner. Rush climbs the ladder, but Elias climbs the other side and knocks Rush back down to the mat. Elias retrieves the ladder and wins the match. Elias climbs down and looks for a guitar shot on Lashley, but Rush makes the save. Lashley levels Elias, and Rush connects with a top rope frog splash. Lashley grabs the guitar and smashes it over Elias’ back. Elias won the match, but Lashley and Rush are standing tall.

Match Result: Elias defeats Bobby Lashley.

Match Length: 6:20

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾

The Kickoff Show closes with a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.



Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox w. The Singh Brothers





Mahal takes down Truth with a side head lock takedown and then levels him with a shoulder block. Truth hits the ropes and connect with a running crossbody. Fox tags herself into the match, so Carmella also enters the match. Truth and Carmella hit Mahal and Fox with stereo hip tosses that send them out of the ring. Truth and Carmella pause for a dance break, but they’re interrupted by the Singh Brothers. Truth dumps the Singhs to the outside before Fox charges back into the ring and attacks Carmella. Fox hits a Northern Lights Suplex and bridges into a pin for a two count. Carmella tags Truth as Fox tags Mahal. Truth levels Mahal with a clothesline and follows up with a back heel kick. Truth drops Mahal with a spinning back elbow shot, but he didn’t see that Fox tagged herself into the match. Fox goes for the scissors kick on Truth, but Truth evades. Carmella levels Fox with a kick, but Mahal makes the save. Truth dumps Mahal to the outside, and Carmella locks in the Code of Silence on Fox. There’s no one left to save Fox, so she has no choice but to tap. After the match, Carmella finds out that Truth submitted their winning travel destination… WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Carmella is somewhat less than enthused.

Match Result: Carmella defeats Alicia Fox with the Code of Silence

Match Length: 5:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar (Champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos





It’s going to be Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the New Day in this match. The Bar dominate early as the New Day trade tags but can’t take control. The Bar continually make sure the Usos can’t tag into the match as Sheamus works over Woods. Sheamus takes Woods up top, but Woods crotches him on the top rope. Woods makes the hot tag to Kingston as Sheamus tags Cesaro. Kingston hits the Boom Drop and goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Cesaro blocks. Jimmy Uso makes the blind tag on Cesaro as Cesaro sets up Kingston for a vertical suplex. Jimmy heads up top and hits a crossbody on Kingston as Cesaro delivers the vertical suplex. Jimmy covers, but Cesaro breaks up the pin. The Usos level everyone with super kicks, and Jey gets the tag. Jey hits a frog splash to Kingston, but Cesaro makes the blind tag on Jey and tosses Jey out of the ring. Cesaro and Kingston are legal. Cesaro swings Kingston and transitions into the Sharpshooter, but Woods dives through the ropes and hits Cesaro with a DDT to break the hold. Sheamus gets the tag and goes for the Brogue Kick, but Kingston evades. Kingston tags Woods and hits Trouble in Paradise. Woods heads up top and hits a long-distance diving elbow drop to Sheamus, but Cesaro makes the save. The action spills to the outside, so Kingston heads up top and dives onto his competitors. Looks like Woods and Sheamus are still legal. Woods hits Cesaro with a low kick from the apron, but when he heads back into the ring, Sheamus catches him with a Brogue Kick for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Xavier Woods with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 12:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin





Heath Slater is the referee for this match. The match begins with only Baron Corbin in the ring, and Slater begins his count on Slater. Strowman’s music hits, and Strowman makes his way down to ringside with his arm in a sling. Strowman grabs a mic and climbs into the ring. Strowman reminds Corbin that there are no disqualifications in a TLC match, and that means if someone was sick and tired of dealing with a crappy general manager, and if that someone wanted to help Strowman, it would be perfectly legal. Apollo Crews shows up with a steel chair, and here come Roode & Gable with steel chairs as well. Corbin tries to climb out of the ring, but Finn Balor block him with a steel chair of his own. Slater takes off his referee’s shirt and levels Corbin as Crews, Roode, Gable, and Balor enter the ring. Everyone takes their turn delivering chair shots to Corbin, and Corbin falls out of the ring. Corbin heads back up the ramp… BUT HERE COMES KURT ANGLE!!! Angle grabs a chair from the stage and drives it into Corbin’s gut. Angle chases Corbin back into the ring, and Roode & Gable hits the neckbreaker / moonsault combination. Angle hits the Angle Slam, and Balor hits the Coup de Grâce. Slater puts his referee’s shirt back on, and Strowman steps on Corbin for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Baron Corbin with… assistance.

Match Length: 6:21

Slimmer’s Rating: N/R – This was an angle, not a match.



Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott w/ Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan





The Riott Squad bring a table with a picture of Jim Neidhart on it with them to the ring. Natalya takes control and tries to suplex Riott off the apron through a table, but Riott pushes Natalya away. Nataly charges at Riott on the apron, but Morgan shoves Riott out of harm’s way. Natalya knocks Morgan off the apron and through a table. Natalya sets up a table at ringside and tries to powerbomb Riott through it, but Riott fights out. Natalya whips Riott into the barricade and then scoop slams Logan through the table. Morgan and Logan are down and out, so Natalya finally has Riott one-on-one. Riott slam’s Natalya’s face into the Neidhart table and then slides it into the ring. Riott props up the Neidhart table in the corner, but Natalya heads back into the ring and goes for a suplex through the table. Riott blocks, but Natalya locks the Sharpshooter. Riott grabs the bottom of the table while still in the Sharpshooter and tips it onto Natalya to break the hold. Riott tries to set up the Neidhart table, but Natalya stops her and delivers an electric chair drop. Natalya heads to the outside and retrieves a table with a picture of Ruby Riott on it from under the ring. She also grabs Jim Neidhart’s jacket from under the ring and puts it on. Natalya sets up the Riott table in the ring and kicks Riott in the chest. Riott goes for the Riott Kick, but Natalya blocks. Riott sets Natalya on the Riott table and heads up top, but Natalya pulls her down and slams her face into the table. Natalya sets Riott on the Riott table and heads up top, but Riott springs off the table and joins Natalya up top. Riott goes for a super hurricanrana through the table, but Natalya blocks and counters into a super powerbomb through the table for the win.

Match Result: Natalya defeats Ruby Riott with a super powerbomb through a table.

Match Length: 12:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre





McIntyre muscles Balor to the corner to start, but Balor switches positions and chops the chest. McIntyre regains control with a chop of his own and drops Balor with a leg kick. McIntyre stomps on the leg and connects with another chop to the chest. McIntyre takes Balor up top, but Balor slides out from under him and kicks McIntyre back down to the mat. Balor heads up top and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but McIntyre pulls him down and belly-to-belly suplexes him across the ring. Balor goes for a sunset flip, but McIntyre grabs the ropes top block. McIntyre locks in an arm and chin submission and then powers Balor up into a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. McIntyre goes back to the arm and chin submission, but Balor fights back to his feet to break the hold. Balor hit the ropes and connects with a flying forearm shot, but McIntyre stays on his feet. Balor delivers a satellite DDT than sends McIntyre to the outside and then connects with a Slingblade in the ring. Balor charges at McIntyre, but McIntyre catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. McIntyre goes for a Alabama Slamma, but Balor counters into a victory roll for a two count. Balor heads up top, but McIntyre joins him up there and hits a Celtic Cross from the top. The action spills to the outside, and Balor traps McIntyre in the ring skirt. Balor goes for a kick from the apron, McIntyre trips him and dumps him onto the apron. McIntyre delivers the Glasgow Kiss and rolls Balor back into the ring, but Dolph Ziggler comes out of the crowd and hits McIntyre with a super kick while the referee is checking on Balor. Ziggler grabs a chair, but McIntyre kicks into his face. McIntyre rolls Ziggler into the ring and heads into the ring with the chair, but Balor drop kicks the chair into McIntyre’s face. (Just sayin’, that probably should have gotten Balor disqualified. Just sayin’.) Balor heads up top and hits the Coup de Grâce for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Drew McIntyre with the Coup de Grâce.

Match Length: 12:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton is up next.