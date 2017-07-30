Jon Jones Explains Brock Lesnar Callout, Lesnar Responds

– Jon Jones has explained his challenge to Brock Lesnar following the former’s win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Jones was asked about his challenge to the WWE Universal Champion on FOX Sports’ post-game show, and he re-emphasized his desire to face Lesnar.

“I’m up for it,” Jones said. “It’s about time for me to be in a super fight. Fans want me to challenge myself and get to heavyweight and challenge the biggest and scariest guy in the Octagon. There’s a lot of fresh blood in the light heavyweight division. We’d like to rule the division. But I feel like I don’t have much to prove. But I’d like to challenge myself and get paid. I haven’t worked much.”

Jones made the challenge after he won the UFC light heavyweight championship from former Daniel Cormier. He finally regained the belt after being formally stripped of the title in 2015 after his part in a hit-and-run accident. He returned in 2016 and won the interim light heavyweight title against Ovince Saint Preux in 2016. However, Jones was then pulled from his planned rematch from Cormier due to a failed USADA drug test. You can see our full report from the event here.

Lesnar responded to Jones’ challenge, telling the AP, “Be careful what you wish for, young man.”

You can check out Jon Jones’ post-fight comments on Brock Lesnar for the UFC 214 post-fight show below.