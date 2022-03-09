wrestling / News
Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson Teaming Up On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The recently-signed William Regal will be in their corner. Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:
* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. TBD
* Chris Jericho to address Eddie Kingston
🚨🚨 BREAKING 'TONY TIME' NEWS 👀@TonyKhan announces that TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite …@JonMoxley & @bryandanielson will make their debut as a team with @RealKingRegal in their corner ‼️@AEW @davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER #AEW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 9, 2022
After the shocking events at #AEWRevolution, don't miss the fallout at #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!
-TNT Title @sammyguevara v @ScorpioSky
-Women's Title Eliminator match @LegitLeyla v @thunderrosa22
–@IAmJericho addresses @MadKing1981 pic.twitter.com/3OQmQ7tMWa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2022
