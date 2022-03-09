wrestling / News

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson Teaming Up On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution William Regal Bryan Danielson Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The recently-signed William Regal will be in their corner. Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. TBD
* Chris Jericho to address Eddie Kingston

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading