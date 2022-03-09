Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson Teaming Up On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The recently-signed William Regal will be in their corner. Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. TBD

* Chris Jericho to address Eddie Kingston