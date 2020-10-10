Various News: Jon Moxley’s Cagefighter: Worlds Collide Now Available, WWE Story Time Sneak Peek

Jon Moxley’s new film Cagefighter: Worlds Collide is now available via VOD and Digital. The film stars Alex Montagnani and Gina Gershon, and features Moxley, Jay “Christian” Reso, Chuck Liddell, and Luke Rockhold. The synopsis and trailer are below:

“Reiss Gibbons (Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. But when a savvy promoter Max Black (Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling superstar, Randy Stone (Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

