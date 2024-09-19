AEW News: Jon Moxley Smashes Isiah Kassidy’s Hand On AEW Dynamite, Matches Before Show

– Jon Moxley brutalized Isiah Kassidy on this week’s AEW Dynamite, smashing his hand with a hammer. As noted, Private Party accepted a challenge from PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli for an AEW World Trios Championship match on Wednesday’s episode for next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, and Kassidy called out Jon Moxley.

Private Party tried to attack Moxley, PAC, and Castagnoli later in the show but they were beaten down. Moxley then said that he could end the tag team’s careers but won’t. He noted they are still in the same spot in AEW they were five years ago and then smashed Kassidy’s hand with the hammer as Castagnoli held him down.

There’s been no word as of yet whether Kassidy will be pulled from next week’s title match as a result.

– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the Dynamite taping:

* Satnum Singh def. Colt Cabana

* Nyla Rosa def. Gia Scott