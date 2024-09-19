World Trios Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The AEW World Trios Championships will be defended at Dynamite Grand Slam next week. Wheeler Yuta agreed on Wednesday’s show to join his co-champions PAC and Claudio Castagnoli to defend the titles against Private Party and an as-yet-undetermined partner at next week’s show.

Yuta has had some tension with his partners after they joined Jon Moxley in turning on Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. Moxley questioned Yuta’s motives on this week’s show and Yuta said he was conflicted about things before he said he was a fighting champion and agreed to defend the titles.

We’ll have an updated lineup for next week’s episode after tonight’s show.

"What kinda man did we teach you to be?"

– Jon Moxley sends a message to Wheeler Yuta. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir | @ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/g3oIyLgwu0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024