Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett Announced for Bloodsport 6
Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett has been announced for Bloodsport 6 which is set to take place on April 8th, 2021. Moxley defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5 tonight.
Moxley was originally set to face Barnett at Bloodsport 2 but ended up being pulled from the show due to a MRSA infection.
Bloodsport 6 is scheduled to have fans at the show, which takes place at the Cuban Club in Tampa, FL.
