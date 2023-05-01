Jon Moxley Set To Compete At NJPW Resurgence

Jon Moxley will be competing at NJPW Resurgence next month. NJPW announced that the former AEW WOrld Champion will be in action at the May 21st show in Long Beach, California. This will be Moxley’s first match back since October of last year when he competed at The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

The announcement, which doesn’t name an opponent for Moxley, reads: