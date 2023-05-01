wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set To Compete At NJPW Resurgence
Jon Moxley will be competing at NJPW Resurgence next month. NJPW announced that the former AEW WOrld Champion will be in action at the May 21st show in Long Beach, California. This will be Moxley’s first match back since October of last year when he competed at The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.
The announcement, which doesn’t name an opponent for Moxley, reads:
Jon Moxley set for action at Resurgence May 21! 【NJoA】
Mox back in an NJPW ring in Long Beach
With Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay set to meet in a match with big IWGP United States Championship implications, and the birth of the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, an increasingly stacked lineup is set to great fans at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach on May 21. That lineup has been made even stronger with the news that Jon Moxley will be in action at Resurgence!
Moxley’s last NJPW appearance was last October in New York at the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street. There a mystery partner in an elimination main event on the surprise card, fans have to go all the way back to last summer for the last announced appearance for Mox in an NJPW ring. Then it was in a brutal deathmatch with El Desperado at Music City Mayhem; what level of violence will Moxley bring to Long Beach May 21?
