Various News: Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett Announced For Bloodsport 2, Mick Foley to Battle Frank The Clown At Warrior Wrestling 6

– Jon Moxley will get a piece of Josh Barnet at GCW’s Bloodsport 2. GCW announced the match between the AEW star and former MMA fighter on Monday. Bloodsport 2 takes place on September 14th in Atlantic City, New Jersey; you can find more at the link in the below tweet:

– Mick Foley will face his daughter’s longtime boyfriend at Warrior Wrestling 6. Warrior Wrestling announced that Foley has answered Frank the Clown’s open challenge for the show, which takes place on September 1st in Chicago during All Out weekend:

IT. IS. OFFICIAL.

Frank the Clown's "Hardcore Open Challenge" for Warrior Wrestling 6 on Sunday, 9/1 (day after All Out) in Chicago has been answered….by MICK FOLEY!

This is not a match. It's a face-to-face hardcore confrontation.

Get Your Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/NX04KAvNHS — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 23, 2019

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy goes face to face with Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy's Baby Girl's Boyfriend. What does Mick have in store for the man (?) who's been a thorn in his side for years? What will (can?) Frank do to put the Hardcore Legend down? — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 23, 2019