Various News: Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett Announced For Bloodsport 2, Mick Foley to Battle Frank The Clown At Warrior Wrestling 6

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley will get a piece of Josh Barnet at GCW’s Bloodsport 2. GCW announced the match between the AEW star and former MMA fighter on Monday. Bloodsport 2 takes place on September 14th in Atlantic City, New Jersey; you can find more at the link in the below tweet:

– Mick Foley will face his daughter’s longtime boyfriend at Warrior Wrestling 6. Warrior Wrestling announced that Foley has answered Frank the Clown’s open challenge for the show, which takes place on September 1st in Chicago during All Out weekend:

