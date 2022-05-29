wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen Title Match Set for GCW You Wouldn’t Understand
May 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Jon Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against former ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen at GCW’s You Wouldn’t Understand event scheduled for next month. The event is slated for June 18.
The event will be held at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. You can check out the match announcement below:
*NYC UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*GCW World Title Match*
JON MOXLEY
vs
TONY DEPPEN
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack
SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid
Janela vs Jackson
Homicide vs Reefer
Mason vs Webb
Blake
Marko
BUSSY
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!
6/18 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KhNi981ocr
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid