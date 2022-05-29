Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen Title Match Set for GCW You Wouldn’t Understand

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Jon Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against former ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen at GCW’s You Wouldn’t Understand event scheduled for next month. The event is slated for June 18.

The event will be held at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. You can check out the match announcement below: