Jonathan Coachman Reflects On Rock’s Heel Turn For WrestleMania 40

The Rock became The Final Boss at WrestleMania 40, and Jonathan Coachman recently shared his thoughts on the heel turn. Rock broke bad and dubbed himself the Final Boss during his feud alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania and Coachman, who worked heavly with Rock during their time in WWE, spoke about it on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Rock turning heel for WrestleMania: “When you can go on a 10-minute rant on social media, when you can utilize all of these different things, there’s a lot of fun in that. I think The Rock had fun doing that because it’s so opposite of what he’s doing particularly right now.”

On if WWE is Rock’s first love: “I think his first love is success. You feel like you’re wanted, you feel like you’re needed, you feel like your star power works. That’s success and I think that’s what he is addicted to like we all are.”