Jonathan Gresham Says Bryan Danielson Is His Final Opponent Of Choice

In a recent interview with Better Than Broadway, Jonathan Gresham named Bryan Danielson as the only remaining talent he really wants to test himself against (via Wrestling Inc). According to Gresham, the pair might already have gone toe-to-toe had he stayed with AEW longer. You can find a few highlights from Gresham and watch the full interview below.

On the sort of match he would expect against Danielson: “I don’t know, give me 30 minutes, maybe an hour, two out of three falls. We wouldn’t go the hour though.”

On how the match might have come about earlier: “There was talk from the office at the old Ring Of Honor because I think at the time I don’t think [Danielson] was signed anywhere. I think they were trying to get him to come in and do some stuff in Ring Of Honor around the time I had just lost the Pure title or something. Because a lot of the guys were coming to us like, ‘Oh man, they’re talking to Danielson right now.’ So I think it definitely would have happened, right now who knows if it will ever happen.”