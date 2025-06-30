Jonathan Gresham, Nick Comoroto & More Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

Josh Barnett has added several competitors to his Bloodsport XIV event including Jonathan Gresham and Nick Comoroto. Barnett announced Gresham, Comoroto, Simon Gotch, and Matt Mako for the event, which takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Masha Slamovich vs. TBA

* Dominic Garrini vs. TBA

* Janai Kai vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Matt Mako vs. TBA