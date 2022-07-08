Jonathan Gresham Pulled From Tour By AEW, Buddy Matthews and Brian Cage Still Take Part

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW pulled Jonathan Gresham from the World Series Wrestling tour in Australia due to storylines they needed him for. Gresham is scheduled to team with Lee Moriarty on tonight’s AEW Rampage to take on the Gates of Agony.

Buddy Matthews was still part of the tour, which is why he wasn’t part of AEW TV this week.

Brian Cage was also on the tour.