wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Says He Hasn’t Really Talked To Tony Khan Yet, Doesn’t Know How Khan Sees Him
In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Fightful), Jonathan Gresham says he hasn’t really spoken with Tony Khan yet and doesn’t know what the AEW CEO thinks of him. Here are highlights:
On what Tony Khan thinks of him: “To be honest, I’ve not really talked to him. I don’t know what he thinks about me. I’ve had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I don’t know. I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though. So we’ll find out in the coming weeks, months I guess.”
On the decision to add him to Tully Blanchard Enterprises: “I arrived at TV one day and then I was told that’s what I was doing, then I was like ‘okay’. I don’t know if it was super thought through, I don’t know anything. All I know is that’s what I was told, alright lets make it work.”
