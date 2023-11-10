Jordan Oliver On Making NJPW Debut, Wants To Be Part Of Best Of Super Juniors

Jordan Oliver made his NJPW debut at All Star Junior Festival USA in August, and he says he has bigger goals with the company. Oliver teamed with Nick Wayne at the August 19th show, and he spoke about the experience in an interview with Fightful’s Iridian Fierro. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On making his NJPW debut: “This was insane. So we had done a Japan tour in JCW, maybe a year ago. As for the last match, and [El Desperado] comes up to us, and he’s telling us very nice things and whatever, ‘Hopefully we can bring you to New Japan.’ Just nothing, really. Then for a year later, me and Nick Wayne wrestled against Desperado in a New Japan ring. This is a dream come true. It really is a dream come true.”

On his NJPW goals: “In New Japan, as far as things go, I really want to wrestle for the Best of the Super Juniors. I would love to, if I can wrestle against the Super Juniors, I want the Super Junior title. If I can’t wrestle with the Super Juniors, I want to wrestle in the G1. If I can wrestle in the G1, I want to be the World Heavyweight Champion. My goal in wrestling is to be the very best of all time. This is what I want. I’m gonna try. I’m gonna give it my best try.”