Jordynne Grace Says Natalya Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame Already

Jordynne Grace is a big fan of Natalya’s, and feels she should already be in the WWE Hall of Fame. The TNA Knockouts Champion spoke with McKenzie Mitchell for a new interview and offered some praise for the WWE star. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On looking up to Natalya: “People I used to look up to when I was younger, and still do, Natalya. Incredible. Strong. She does not get the credit she deserves, honestly. She is one of those people that is going to retire and then get her flowers when she needs her flowers now. I do not understand why people aren’t giving them to her right this second. Also, Beth Phoenix. Those are two women that I am so obsessed with.”

On Natalya deserving to be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “I completely agree. Not to put anyone else down, but she had done more stuff than other Hall of Famers and she’s still wrestling. She still has more left in the tank. I absolutely 100% agree. I don’t know if it’s a rule that you have to be retired to be in the Hall of Fame, but she should 100% be in the Hall of Fame right now.”