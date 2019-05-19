Jordynne Grace Not Under Contract To Impact, Company Scrambling To Sign Her

Jordynne Grace, regular Impact Wrestling Knockout since this past October, is not actually currently signed to the company, according to PWInsider.

Supposedly she was given a contract last year but never actually signed it, which is seemingly nothing more than an enormous oversight on the company’s part. Impact officials have thus far not commented on the matter.

Impact has reportedly been scrambling over the last 24 hours to get the situation sorted out with Grace and get her to officially sign, but should the report be true, she can field offers from any other company. Should she not sign, this would likely end her run with the company.

This follows tonight’s earlier news that Scarlett Bordeaux has requested her release from Impact. Impact recently granted a release to Gursinder Singh and Killer Kross has also requested his release.