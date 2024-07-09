Jordynne Grace Says TNA Contract Expires In January 2025

Jordynne Grace’s TNA contract runs until January, as she recently noted. The TNA Knockouts Champion spoke with Matt Morgan for Gigantic Pop recently, and during the conversation she revealed the length of her contract.

“I am under contract until January of this upcoming year,” Grace said (per Fightful). “It’s coming up.”

Grace most recently re-signed with TNA in August of last year. 2024 has seen her make a couple crossover appearances with WWE, appearing at the Royal Rumble and then for NXT leading up to a match with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground.