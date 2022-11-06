Josh Alexander Has Now Asked Two Predecessors About Using The Ankle Lock

In a recent appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander relayed the story of how he sought Ken Shamrock’s approval to incorporate the ankle lock submission into his routine and then asked his host the same question (via Fightful). Both Shamrock and Angle used the maneuver as a trademark of their matches in the ring, and Alexander felt the formal passing of the torch was significant.

“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?'” Alexander began. “He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”

Angle was supportive of the idea. “Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did,” he responded. “I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going,” Angle concluded.