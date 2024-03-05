Josh Alexander Is Very Proud Of Jade Chung In Taking On TNA Ring Announcer Role

Jade Chung has been the ring announcer for TNA since December, and her husband Josh Alexander says he’s very proud of her work. Chung was announced in mid-December as taking on the ring announcing duties for the company going forward, and Alexander spoke with Fightful for a new interview during which he discussed her role.

While speaking to Fightful for a new interview, Alexander talked about how Chung was nervous about the new role at first.

On their reactions to her new role: “Well, my reaction is, being supportive and being like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re gonna kill it. You’re gonna be awesome.’ Her reaction initially was, ‘Uh, I hate the sound my voice. What am I gonna do? Oh, my God,’ you know what I mean? All this stuff going through her head. But I know my wife better than anybody, I’d hope. I know how hard of a worker she is. Whatever things she has to do, she’s gonna hit it full force, much like myself, in pro wrestling. It’s been, I’m gonna say, fun.”

On Chung’s work to prepare for the role: “But having her watch Samantha Irvin and telling everybody to quiet down while she’s introducing people so she can study tape and then watching her practice and memorize so that she doesn’t have to read cue cards while she’s doing it. It’s just very impressive and I’m very proud of how hard she’s worked at it. To see her from a show to show basis improve, all these little things that people give her tips on. She’ll finish at Hard to Kill and they’ll be like, ‘Ah, maybe try this,’ and then she’ll fix it by the next day when we have IMPACT tapings. That’s how seriously she takes this, man. She wants to be the best at whatever she does, and that’s something that I sympathize with. So it’s really cool.”