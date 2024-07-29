wrestling / News

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Results 7.28.24: Shayna Baszler Fights Miyu Yamashita, More

July 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport XI Shayna Baszler Miyu Yamashita Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI took place on Sunday night, featuring Shayna Baszler in action and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, below per Fightful:

* Heddi Karaoui def. Brian Johnson

* Julius Creed def. Matt Makowski

* Masha Slamovich def. Jody Threat

* Royce Isaacs def. Charlie Dempsey

* Mike Bailey def. AKIRA

* Brutus Creed def. Tom Lawlor

* Homicide def. Mike Santana

* Josh Barnett def. Bad Dude Tito

* MVP confronted Josh Barnett and challenged him to a future fight.

* Josh Woods and Timothy Thatcher fought to a double count out.

* Shayna Baszler def. Miyu Yamashita

