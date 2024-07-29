Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Results 7.28.24: Shayna Baszler Fights Miyu Yamashita, More

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI took place on Sunday night, featuring Shayna Baszler in action and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, below per Fightful:

* Heddi Karaoui def. Brian Johnson

* Julius Creed def. Matt Makowski

* Masha Slamovich def. Jody Threat

* Royce Isaacs def. Charlie Dempsey

* Mike Bailey def. AKIRA

* Brutus Creed def. Tom Lawlor

* Homicide def. Mike Santana

* Josh Barnett def. Bad Dude Tito

* MVP confronted Josh Barnett and challenged him to a future fight.

* Josh Woods and Timothy Thatcher fought to a double count out.

* Shayna Baszler def. Miyu Yamashita

Julius Creed defeats Matt Makowski via a sliding lariat knockout in a nice, short, brutal banger of a match and gets a huge crowd reaction for his work. #JBBSXI pic.twitter.com/OUpOj0AfLJ — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 28, 2024

ROYCE ISAACS TAPPED OUT CHARLIE DEMPSEY #JBBSXI pic.twitter.com/UIpoR42BFy — s e t h (@futurafreesky) July 28, 2024