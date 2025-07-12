– Former WWE and TNA broadcaster Josh Mathews made his AEW on-air debut during tonight’s AEW All In Texas Zero Hour pre-show. As previously reported, Mathews started working in AEW in a behind-the-scenes role earlier this year. However, he hadn’t been appearing during any AEW broadcasts until now.

Mathews reunited with his former WWE colleague, Renee Paquette, and also ran down the card with the Zero Hour panel. He also showed a previously recorded interview with Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who discussed tonight’s high-stakes tag team bout against The Young Bucks.

AEW All In Texas is set for later tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can view a clip of Josh Mathews’ AEW TV debut below:

JOSH MATHEWS!!!

Crowd giving him a good pop#AEWAllInTexas