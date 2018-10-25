Josh Mathews and Sami Callihan Talk Impact’s New Time Slot, Callihan’s New Contract

– Josh Mathews and Sami Callihan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

Callihan on his new contract with Impact: “Well first, it’s a s**tton of money because I’m the draw and they know they’ve got to keep me under contract even though they fine me every six months,” said Callihan. “They know right now I’m the most watched thing on their television program, I’m the most talked about thing on their television program and oVe ain’t going anywhere for a very long time.”

Mathews on Impact’s time zone change: “We’re all aware of the fact that moving from 8pm to 10pm…no one’s really excited about that happening. But you roll with the punches and I think that Impact in 2018, rather than shy away from that, [we embrace it]. We did a little spot on “Impact Late Night” and you’ll hear some things like “Impact After Dark” being said on commentary.”

Matthews on the difference in in viewing habits today: “That’s the other thing about wrestling and TV in general in 2018. Most of us rely on our DVR services than appointment viewing. I’m a huge fan of shows like Manifest but I have no idea what day of the week it’s on. I watch it on Hulu whenever I want so those are the kind of things that you have to look at. To me, the only appointment viewing is live sports. I think Impact could get to being appointment viewing and for our fans it should be appointment viewing, but the fact that it’s on at 10 now, most of us will rely on DVRs to watch the show.”