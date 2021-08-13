JTG Releases Cryme Tyme NFTs, Half the Profits Will Go To Shad Gaspard’s Family

JTG has released Volume 1 of an official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection on Mintable, and half of the profits from the collection will go to the family of the late Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away last May in a drowning accident after instructing rescuers to save his son.

Here’s the full release on the Cryme Tyme NFT Collection (via Fightful):

Friday August 13th, former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme released Vol 1 of the OFFICIAL CRYME TYME NFT collection on Mintable.app

The Official Cryme Tyme NFT collection brings together Cryme Tyme’s early years with art inspired by The Simpson’s, Rick & Morty, Beavis & Butt-head, Dragon Ball Z and many more. The collection features original art created by JTG himself and collaborations with various digital artists.

A total of ten pieces will be available in limited quantities.

1 BRONZE EDITION NFT 1/50

6 SILVER EDITION NFT’S 1/25

2 GOLD EDITION NFT’S 1/10

1 PLATINUM EDITION NFT 1/1

The Platinum Edition NFT titled “STRAIGHT OUTTA NOWHERE” featuring a surprise guest is a 1/1 collector’s item that will be Auctioned off, but it will have a $10,000.00 buy it now price.

Half the profits from The Official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection will go to Shad’s son Aryeh Gasppard.

What are NFT’S ?

A NFT is a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity this following year. NFT’S exists on the blockchain because the blockchain serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the asset’s authenticity and ownership.

And, Just like physical Art, NFT’S can appreciate in value over time.

With NFT’S you can you use it as currency, trade for other assets, decorate your digital space or post as a status symbol.

JTG enjoyed putting the artwork together and also hid some Easter eggs in some of the NFT’S. He’s looking forward to showing the Wrestling world, the Crypto world and the NFT world The amazing Artwork and With all that being said JTG has 4 words for you NFT’S! NFT’S! YEAH! YEAH!