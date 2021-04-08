JTG On Working With 2 Cold Scorpio, Tonight’s Match At For the Culture

JTG is set to face AJ Gray on For the Culture tonight, and discussed being on the same card as someone he looking up to as a kid in 2 Cold Scorpio. The WWE alum spoke with Wrestling Inc about working with Scorpio in a previous match, his bout on tonight’s show and more. You can check out highlights below:

On working with Scorpio: “I wrestled him last month, and that was an honor. I had his action figure in my toy box. It’s still in my toy box in my mom’s house. My mom didn’t throw away my toys. And I was able to wrestle him, and I learned so much. I think that was the first time I ever let — well, he’s a veteran, so I trusted him, but I let someone completely call the match in the ring. We had some things planned. I didn’t know where he was going to put it. He was like, ‘Can you do this? We might do this. We might do that,’ because I’m used to working with planning out the structure of the match a certain way, but he’s old school. He was the quarterback, and I just listened and it was a great match.”

On his match with Gray on tonight’s show: “It just kind of happened. I’m pretty sure they wanted a great card for this match. WrestleMania weekend, you have to bring it, and AJ Gray and I, I think it was a great pairing. It just happened and is working, and we’re going to hit a home run. I see a lot of potential in AJ Gray. He throws a mean lariat. So that’s what I’m gonna have to watch out for. He’s a snug wrestler. I watched some of his matches, and he hits hard, but he hits in safe places. So I’m okay with that. I haven’t heard any track record of him hurting anybody. He has a great work ethic, and he has a great wrestling style. And I’m looking forward to working with him, and working with him and putting a masterpiece together so we can watch back years later and be like, ‘damn, that was a good match.’”