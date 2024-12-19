Judas Icarus On How He & Travis Williams Signed With TNA

Sinner & Saint signed with TNA over the summer, and Judas Icarus recently talked about how they ultimately landed their deals. Icarus and Travis Williams have been allied with Josh Alexander as the Northern Armory, and Icarus spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling about how the likes of Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns helped put in good words for them.

“It was just talking to a lot of different people, we had a lot of really good rubs and rubbed some shoulders with some amazingly talented people that fortunately took a likening to us,” Icarus said (per Fightful). “Like Josh Alexander obviously, and the Motor City Machine Guns, I think they put in some really good words for us after working them and just being good people with them. It’s amazing that stuff works out like that cause I feel like it doesn’t work out for a lot of people too that get the exact same opportunities and exact same friends in the business. Every once in a while, it really does work out, so we’re really grateful to be with TNA and we honestly love it there.”

He continued, “So far, it’s been a really great atmosphere and I think we’re looking forward to the next steps. We’re just getting started right, so now that we’re with Josh and stuff, I think we’re really starting to grab the reins a little bit more which is nice.”

Sinner & Saint most recently competed along with Alexander and Frankie Kazarian on Impact in an eight-person tag team match against Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Santana on the December 5th episode.