Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Joey Ryan Against His Accusers

As previously noted, Joey Ryan is suing several people for defamation after multiple people made sexual misconduct claims against him during the #SpeakingOut movement last year. While he won a default judgment against Allie Kat last month, Heel by Nature reports that a judge has dismissed his lawsuit against three of his accusers. The names of the accusers were redacted by the report, as they haven’t publicly attached themselves to the accusations.

On February 10, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald dismissed the lawsuit, noting that Ryan “has not adequately responded to the OSC. It is well-established that a district court has authority to dismiss a plaintiff’s action due to her failure to prosecute and/or to comply with court orders.” The order stated that attorneys for all parties weren’t present during the ruling.

The judge dismissed the case “without prejudice”, which means Ryan can re-file before the statute of limitations runs out. A judge also previously dismissed Ryan’s case against former ROH wrestler Pelle Primeau. That case was moved to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania US District Court, and was given a judge on January 6. Primeau is crowdfunding legal fees to fight the case.

You can see the order here.