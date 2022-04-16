Juice Robinson Explains His Departure From NJPW, His Reluctance To Travel As Often

In an interview with Fightful, Juice Robinson explained why he is planning to leave NJPW after his current contract expires. Tonight’s Windy City Riot will be his last date for the company and he said that he’s planning to take fewer dates, but isn’t retiring. Here are highlights:

On the end of his NJPW deal: “Man, I started with New Japan in September of 2015 and I’ve been with them ever since. It’s been a crazy, crazy time. I’ve grown so much as a man, as a performer. It’s really crazy. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s all come to now, having a street fight in Chicago, my home area. I got fifty people coming from my friends and my family. They’re getting a party bus. It’s gonna be a ruckus, sold-out crowd. We got Brody King and Finlay and me against Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste and JONAH. It’s gonna be insane with all kind of street fight weapons. Are you kidding me? This is it. Support me one last time in Chicago for the Windy City Riot. It’s sold out. You can get it on Fite TV if you want to support me.”

On signing an extension in January: “Yeah. It ended January 31st and then it was a three-month extension. So that puts me at the end of April. I will no longer be with New Japan as of April 30th. So this will be my last match, April 16th in the street fight. It’s pretty cool. My whole family’s gonna be there. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be pretty emotional for me. It’ll be a great time.”

On ending his deal on good terms: “It’s on good terms. It’s just I’ve gotten to a point where I understand what the job entails and I don’t know if I want to do that still. I don’t know if I can continue to do the job in which it needs to be done as far as travel, being away from home and it’s not fair [to them] if I can’t do the job, I can’t have the contract saying I do. So, yes, it’s on good terms.”

On his future plans: “Definitely taking far, far, far less dates. Moving onto something else, pending and in the process of. But definitely far less dates.”