Juice Robinson Weighs In On Toni Storm’s Success In AEW: ‘It’s Inspiring’

Juice Robinson says that seeing his wife Toni Storm find her success in AEW has been inspiring to see. Robinson spoke about the AEW Wimen’s World Champion during his appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On Storm: “Toni is my best friend. Since I met her, I liked her. You can ask anybody. The New Japan boys would go out and the STARDOM girls would go out and I would always be like, ‘Is Toni Storm going?’ Then, I would go. To see what she’s doing in wrestling.”

On Storm’s success: “It pumps me up because I know who she is and what she’s been through to get to where she is and it’s inspiring. Totally inspiring. In fact, there were times when she was down and I’d be like, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ Now, I look at her and she’s like, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’”