Juicy Finau Added To MLW Battle Riot V

Juicy Finau enters Battle RIOT V

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Joining the stacked list of participants in this year’s Battle Riot is the Samoan SWAT Team’s super heavyweight Juicy Finau.

The World Tag Team Championship SST have sent tidal waves through MLW, since uniting last year. The “SWAT” in Samoan SWAT Team stands for “Samoans with a Tongan”.

Big Juicy Finau, who is considered family by the Fatu/Anoa’i clan, is Tongan and the SWAT team celebrates their shared Polynesian culture both in and away from the ring.

Now with all 3 members of the SST in the Riot, could the SWAT Team wreck shop and win the Riot?

If fate is on their side with their entry numbers, the Riot could get very interesting!

THE CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Calvin Tankman

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

