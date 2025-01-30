– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, AEW star Julia Hart discussed moving away from her earlier role as the cheerleader for the Varsity Blonds and wanting to take herself more seriously. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Julia Hart on moving away from her cheerleader gimmick: “I think I just needed to take myself more seriously. I think in the cheerleader role, I looked at the cheerleader as like an annoying preppy girl because I was, you know, being a cheerleader, all of high school that’s how we were always looked at, you know? Just the annoying preppy girls, but I was never like that.”

On never seeing herself as the bubbly cheerleader type: “I was never smiling, I always wore baggy clothes and a jacket with a hood over my head in high school, so I looked at the cheerleader thing as a whole different thing. But when I got to AEW, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute, you’re so bubbly do this, this, and this,’ so then it was really hard for me to be aggressive.”

At last week’s AEW Dynamite, Hart lost to Jamie Hayter in her latest matchup.

