wrestling / News
Julia Hart Steals TBS Title From Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear
Kris Statlander tried to successfully defend her AEW TBS title in a three-way at Full Gear, but Julia Hart ended up winning. The match, which also included Skye Blue, ended with Statlander hitting Blue with Saturday Night Fever. However, Hart quickly shoved Statlander off the pin and stole it to get the win and the title.
This is Hart’s first reign as TBS champion and first title reign of any kind in AEW. She ends Statlander’s run as TBS champion at 175 days, after she won it on May 28 at Double or Nothing.
