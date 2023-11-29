– The TBS Championship will be defended tonight on TBS. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that TBS Champion Julia Hart will defend her belt later tonight against Emi Sakura on AEW Dynamite in a House Rules Match. You can check out the match announcement below.

AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST on TBS. here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland (1-0-0) vs. Jay White (1-0-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Mark Briscoe (0-1-0) vs. Rush (0-1-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley (1-0-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-1-0)

* TBS Championship House Rules Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Christian Cage will respond to Adam Copeland’s challenge

* Bryan Danielson on commentary

Hart won the title earlier this month at AEW Full Gear. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.