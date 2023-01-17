Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW

Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,

“Abadon,” she began in response to the question (per Fightful). “Or me, Penelope, and Allie could be [a trio]. Or maybe us four, of me, Penelope, Allie, and Abadon. We’d be The Weird Sisters or something. To me, it’s very witchy.”

Hard, a member of the House of Black, last competed at the December 28th taping of AEW Dark: Elevation.