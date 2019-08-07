AEW’s Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Brian Pillman Jr. Set for Northeast Wrestling Prison Break This Month

– Northeast Wrestling has announced that AEW talents Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have been added to this month’s Prison Break event. Also, MLW talent Brian Pillman Jr. will also be in action. Jon Moxley is already scheduled to face Pentagon Jr. on the card, which is set for August 16 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The event will stream live on the Highspots Wrestling Network. Ticket details are available at Northeastwrestling.com.