Junior Heavyweight Title Match Set For NWA Paranoia

Colby Corino will defend the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship at the company’s NWA Paranoia tapings. The company announced on Wednesday that Corino will defend his championship against Mecha Wolf at the show, which takes place on January 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Violent J will be in Corino’s corner for the match.

The show will be a taping for future episodes of NWA Powerrr. Previously announced for the taping are a TV Championship Unification Match between Max The Impaler and Mims, a US Tag Team Championship and more.