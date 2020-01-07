Various News: Jushin Liger Thanks His Fans After Retirement Ceremony, Jeff Cobb Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in April

– The now-retired pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger released another statement on his Twitter account yesterday following his retirement ceremony that took place at New Year’s Dash. You can check out Liger’s tweet below.

Jushin Liger wrote (via Google Translate), “I was able to finish my retirement ceremony safely yesterday. Thank you, fans, for 31 years of support! I will do my best for my second life, so please continue to support me.”

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced that Jeff Cobb is confirmed for the upcoming GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event scheduled for April 2. You can check out the announcement below.