wrestling / News
Various News: Jushin Liger Thanks His Fans After Retirement Ceremony, Jeff Cobb Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in April
– The now-retired pro wrestling legend Jushin Liger released another statement on his Twitter account yesterday following his retirement ceremony that took place at New Year’s Dash. You can check out Liger’s tweet below.
Jushin Liger wrote (via Google Translate), “I was able to finish my retirement ceremony safely yesterday. Thank you, fans, for 31 years of support! I will do my best for my second life, so please continue to support me.”
昨日無事に引退セレモニーを終える事が出来ました。ファンの皆様、３１年間のご声援、本当にありがとうございました！第２の人生も頑張りますので引き続きの応援、よろしくお願いいたします❤ #引退セレモニー pic.twitter.com/Ry5HF8MyjB
— 獣神サンダー・ライガー ☆ Jyushin Thunder Liger (@Liger_NJPW) January 7, 2020
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced that Jeff Cobb is confirmed for the upcoming GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event scheduled for April 2. You can check out the announcement below.
Your first combatant for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III is tank of a man. Olympic wrestler and capable of taken any man on earth on a launch into orbit via a suplex.@RealJeffCobb is coming to BLOODSPORT 4/2!@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/QZ0QU3xpsw
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Says Paul Heyman Saved Him From Having to Do a Mr. T Character, Talks Getting Hate For Lana Angle
- Kaitlyn on Thinking She Would Be Fired After Accidentally Winning Battle Royal, How It Happened
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It