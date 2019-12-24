Justin Credible Sees Shades of ECW in AEW, Discusses What AEW Lacks that ECW Had

– Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Justin Credible talked about AEW and what he sees in the company that is similar to ECW. Credible is of course very experienced in the ways of ECW, where he made his name as a wrestler; he also reviews AEW for a podcast with Vince Russo. The former WWE and ECW star told Vliet that he sees a similar attitude in the TNT-airing promotion that he did in ECW.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if he sees shades of ECW in AEW: “Yes, but in a specific way. I see that they are — their style is different. And in some ways, I don’t necessarily always like what they do. I feel sometimes it’s very much repetitive to me. I think they could do better storytelling, for me as a fan. Just a fan. But they have that rebellious attitude. There is a spirit about AEW that is really catching on, and especially with the millennials. With that 18-48 demographic that’s so important. So yeah, I do see some similarities.”

On what AEW needs that ECW had: “The one thing that they don’t have– and I’m not being critical. But they need — we had Paul Heyman. And Paul was just a crazy, insane visionary, and he just threw a bunch of s**t against he wall and whatever stuck, stuck. And I just think that they’re finding their footing, their groove. But yeah there are a lot of things that are very similar, and they have a huge opportunity.”

On wanting AEW to succeed: I want nothing but for AEW to succeed, because AEW succeeds — and they are succeeding, and doing very well — pro wrestling succeeds. And it’s good for everyone. We all work more, and it’s more awareness to the business of professional wrestling and the product. And we all gain, because if you notice, competition with WWE — competition is healthy, makes everyone better. I think there’s similarities [with ECW], I think it’s healthy. And it’s exciting.”

