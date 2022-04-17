Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray Getting New Names In WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE NXT 2.0 wrestlers Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are set to get new names going forward. Catanzaro will now be called Katana Chance. KLR will now be called Alba Fyre.

As previously reported, a lot of WWE stars have been having their names changed recently. This is reportedly due to a new edict from Vince McMahon that wrestlers cannot use their real names or names they used on the independent scene.