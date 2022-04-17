wrestling / News
Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray Getting New Names In WWE
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE NXT 2.0 wrestlers Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are set to get new names going forward. Catanzaro will now be called Katana Chance. KLR will now be called Alba Fyre.
As previously reported, a lot of WWE stars have been having their names changed recently. This is reportedly due to a new edict from Vince McMahon that wrestlers cannot use their real names or names they used on the independent scene.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Last-Minute Change Made to This Week’s WWE SmackDown
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Bubba Ray Dudley on ECW, TLC II, Aces and 8s, AEW, and More!
- Eric Bischoff On The Undertaker Being Best Wrestling Character Ever, Current WWE Character That Stands Out Most
- Gangrel Weighs In On Los Parks Incident That Led To Group Being Fired From MLW