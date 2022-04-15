Details On Why WWE Stars Have Recently Changed Their Names On Main Roster

Several wrestlers have changed their names on WWE TV lately. Raquel Gonzalez is now Raquel Rodriguez, Austin Theory is just “Theory”, Raul Mendoza is now Cruz Del Toro, WALTER is Gunther and Marcel Barthel is Ludwig Kaiser. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is because of a memo sent to talent by Vince McMahon. McMahon has decided that he doesn’t want anyone new using their real names anymore or the names they used on the independent scene.

Raquel Gonzalez is using her real last name, so now she’s Rodriguez. Austin Theory lost his first name because his real name is Austin White. Raul Mendoza’s first name is actually Raul. Marcel Barthel is his actual name. Pete Dunne was using his real name and is now Butch.

This obviously only applies to new talent, as you won’t see people like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton or Ronda Rousey change their names. It likely won’t be the case for Riddle, Cody Rhodes or Gable Steveson either.