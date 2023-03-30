KAIRI Says Door Is Open For Potential WWE Return, How She Felt About Her First Run

KAIRI has been busy since she exited WWE, and she recently weighed in on a potential return to the company and more. The former IWGP Women’s Champion spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co for a new interview, and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On wanting to be in the Royal Rumble one day: “Even now, the WWE Universe, they love KAIRI. Even the wrestlers are like, ‘Oh you’re coming to Royal Rumble this year, right? You’re coming, right?’ It’s her favorite PPV of the whole year. She definitely wants to one day wrestle in the Royal Rumble.”

On a potential return to WWE: “Vince said the door is always open, you’re always welcome to come back. If she comes back one day, she would love to team up with Asuka again, team up with IYO Sky, or maybe even go against IYO Sky. Who knows?”

On if she felt a sense of accomplishment in her first main roster run: “It’s a little bit of her both. She didn’t [completely] accomplish what she wanted to do because she was in a WrestleMania title match, but on the other hand, she didn’t get a singles women’s belt, so that’s still maybe one thing she would like to get next time.”