Kairi Sane Added Back To RAW Graphic For Tonight

It was reported over the weekend that Kairi Sane was removed from the graphic from tonight’s RAW, which had her in Asuka’s corner for a match against Bayley (with Sasha Banks). This was after reports that Sane was set to return to Japan soon and WWE originally wanted to write her out of storylines.

However, WWE has posted another tweet about the match and Sane is once again included in the graphic. So it seems as of now, she’s being advertised for RAW.